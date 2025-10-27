SIR in India: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the schedule for the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which will cover 12 states and Union Territories (UTs). The exercise will begin on November 4, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said during a press conference.

SIR Phase II: 12 States And UTs

The 12 states and UTs included in the second phase are Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

ALSO READ: SIR In India: Why Assam Is Excluded From Second Phase Despite Assembly Elections Next Year? EC Responds

However, Assam, which is also scheduled for elections next year, has been excluded for now. The CEC said a separate schedule will be announced later for the state.

SIR Phase II: Key Dates

According to the Election Commission, the key dates for the SIR Phase II are as follows:

Printing and Training: October 28 to November 3, 2025

House-to-House Enumeration: November 4 to December 4, 2025

Publication of Draft Electoral Rolls: December 9, 2025

Claims and Objections Period: December 9, 2025 to January 8, 2026

Publication of Final Electoral Rolls: February 7, 2026

ALSO READ: SIR Phase 2: Aadhaar Not Proof Of Citizenship, DOB Or Domicile, But Acceptable As ID Proof | Check List Of Valid Documents

After completing the SIR process in Bihar, where the final list of 7.42 crore electors was released on September 30, the poll panel will now expand the drive to other parts of the country. The aim, Kumar said, is to ensure that no eligible voter is left out and no ineligible name remains in the rolls.