SIR Phase 2: The Election Commission of India announced the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll across 12 states and Union Territories on Monday.
SIR exercise will begin tomorrow with the printing of the Enumeration Forms in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep.
The printing of the Enumeration Form will begin on Tuesday, October 28, and forms will be given to voters in the aforementioned states and UTs.
Announcing the second phase of SIR, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar talked about the valid document to be produced before the representatives of the Election Commission. Gyanesh Kumar said that while an Aadhar card is not proof of citizenship, it can be furnished as identity proof in the SIR exercise. He added that an Aadhar card can not be produced as a valid document for the date of birth or domicile.
Existing Voter List Will Be Frozen Today
“…The voter list of all those states where SIR will be done will be frozen at 12 am tonight. All voters on that list will be given Unique Enumeration Forms by the BLOs. These Enumeration Forms will have all the necessary details from the current voter list," Kumar said.
No Documents Needed If Parents' Name In 2003 SIR
The Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, said that if the elector's or their parents' name is present in the existing voter list, then they do not need to submit any document.
“After BLOs start distributing forms to existing electors, all those whose names are on the Enumeration Forms will try to match whether their names were on the 2003 voter list. If yes, they need not submit any additional documents," said Kumar.
“If their names are not there, but the names of their parents were on the list, then too they need not submit any additional documents…The voter list of the SIR from 2002 to 2004 will be available to be seen on http://voters.eci.gov.in by anyone and they can do the matching by themselves," CEC added.
SIR Phase 2: List Of Documents To Produce Before Authority
-Identity card/Pension Payment Order issued to regular employee/pensioner of any Central Govt./State Govt./PSU.
-Identity Card/Certificate/Document issued in India by Government/local authorities/Banks/Post Office/LIC/PSUs prior to 01.07.1987.
-Birth Certificate issued by the competent authority.
-Passport
-Matriculation/Educational certificate issued by recognised Boards/universities Permanent Residence certificate issued by a competent State authority
-Forest Right Certificate
-OBC/SC/ST or any caste certificate issued by the Competent authority
-National Register of Citizens
-Family Register, prepared by State/Local authorities.
-Any land/house allotment certificate by the Government.
-For Aadhaar, Commission’s directions issued vide letter No. 23/2025-ERS/Vol.II dated 09.09.2025 shall apply, which means it is optional.