SIR Phase 2: The Election Commission of India announced the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll across 12 states and Union Territories on Monday.

SIR exercise will begin tomorrow with the printing of the Enumeration Forms in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep.

The printing of the Enumeration Form will begin on Tuesday, October 28, and forms will be given to voters in the aforementioned states and UTs.

Announcing the second phase of SIR, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar talked about the valid document to be produced before the representatives of the Election Commission. Gyanesh Kumar said that while an Aadhar card is not proof of citizenship, it can be furnished as identity proof in the SIR exercise. He added that an Aadhar card can not be produced as a valid document for the date of birth or domicile.