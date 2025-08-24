Indore News: Cartoonist Hemant Malviya, accused of sharing an obscene sketch of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers on social media, tendered an apology on Facebook on Saturday.

He was posting the apology on the social media platform as per the Supreme Court's order, he said.

"I deeply regret my Facebook post published on May 1, 2025. I respectfully state before the Hon'ble Supreme Court that I never intended to hurt the sentiments of any community, caste, religion, or to insult any party or individual," the cartoonist wrote.