MP News: Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday approved the consultancy fee of Rs 9 lakh per km for preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the much-awaited Ujjain-Indore-Pithampur Metro Rail Project. While providing details, the authority stated that while the first phase will connect Shri Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain to Lavkush Square in Indore, the second phase will be extended from Lavkush Square to Pithampur. The authority further stated that the metro project will significantly provide convenience to the residents of these areas by cutting the travel time and reducing traffic congestion.
Apart from improving the regional connectivity, the project is also likely to boost financial activities in these cities. While providing details, Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya stated that the survey for both metro routes is currently underway. The minister further stated that metro services between Pithampur and Ujjain are likely to begin within the next five years.
Vijayvargiya also stated that the authority is also planning to extend the metro services from Indore to Dewas, adding that it will significantly improve the regional connectivity. While he stated that the extension projects might take 20 to 25 years to complete, the survey is ongoing.
"Our metro project is a huge project; it is not just for Indore and Bhopal but also to connect all the nearby suburbs. However, this may take 20 to 25 years to complete. However, we have started the work. A survey of Indore-Ujjain and Indore-Pitampur is ongoing, with expectations of metro services starting within four to five years from Pitampur to Ujjain via Indore," Vijayvargiya was quoted as saying by ANI.
Earlier last month, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that the state government is set to announce several projects in the upcoming months to boost the regional connectivity.