Kolkata Metro Update: Kolkata metro authorities have short-terminated trains from Dakshineswar to Tollygunje to facilitate the frequency of train services and avoid delays.
The change has been made as trains from Dakshineswar/Dumdum on the blue (Dakshineswar-Garia) corridor are now using Sahid Khudiram (Birji) station as the new terminal point. This was done as services were halted from Kavi Subhas station where cracks appeared on the pillars of the UP line.
"Due to no facility of changing tracks from UP to DN lines at Sahid Khudiram, trains from Dakshineswar were being taken to under-repair Kavi Subhash after deboarding the passengers at the earlier station and coming back to Sahid Khudiram to pick up waiting passengers for the onward journey towards Dakshineswar/Dumdum,” said a metro spokesperson, as quoted by news agency PTI.
"As we are committed to ensuring five-minute frequency in train services, it has been decided to short-terminate some of the trains from Dakshineswar up to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station, while other trains are going up to Sahid Khudiram," he explained.
Starting August 25, a total of 284 trains are operating on the Blue Corridor on Saturdays and Sundays.
