Kolkata Metro Update: Kolkata metro authorities have short-terminated trains from Dakshineswar to Tollygunje to facilitate the frequency of train services and avoid delays.

The change has been made as trains from Dakshineswar/Dumdum on the blue (Dakshineswar-Garia) corridor are now using Sahid Khudiram (Birji) station as the new terminal point. This was done as services were halted from Kavi Subhas station where cracks appeared on the pillars of the UP line.