Puja Specials Trains: To manage the extra rush during the festive season, South East Railway has announced three Puja special trains that will run through Tata Nagar, Rourkela, and Jharsuguda in the Chakradharpur Railway Division.
These Puja special trains are expected to ease passenger traffic and provide faster, more convenient travel during the festival season. Take a look:
08611/08612 Santragachi-Ajmer-Santragachi Special
Train No. 08611, the Santragachi-Ajmer Special, will depart from Santragachi station every Monday from September 22 to November 24 at 7:00 pm and reach Ajmer at 3:00 pm on the third day. The return journey, Train No. 08612 Ajmer-Santragachi Special, will leave Ajmer every Thursday from September 25 to November 27 at 11:40 pm and reach Santragachi at 4:00 pm on the third day. Stops include Kharagpur, Tatanagar, Chandil, Purulia, Muri, Ranchi, and Lohardaga.
06055/06056 Podanur-Barauni-Podanur Special
Train No. 06055, Podanur-Barauni Special, will depart Podanur every Saturday from September 6 to November 29 at 11:50 am, reaching Barauni at 2:30 pm on the third day. The return train, No. 06056 Barauni-Podanur Special, will leave Barauni every Tuesday from September 9 to December 2 at 11:45 pm, reaching Podanur at 3:45 am on the fourth day. Key stops include Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Nuagaon, Hatia, Ranchi, Muri, and Bokaro Steel City.
06063/06064 Coimbatore-Dhanbad-Coimbatore Special
Train No. 06063, Coimbatore-Dhanbad Special, will depart Coimbatore every Friday from September 5 to 28 November at 11:50 am and reach Dhanbad at 8:30 am on the third day. The return journey, Train No. 06064 Dhanbad-Coimbatore Special, will leave Dhanbad every Monday from September 8 to December, 1 at 6:00 am and arrive in Coimbatore at 3:45 am on the third day. Stops include Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Hatia, Ranchi, Muri, and Bokaro Steel City.