Puja Specials Trains: To manage the extra rush during the festive season, South East Railway has announced three Puja special trains that will run through Tata Nagar, Rourkela, and Jharsuguda in the Chakradharpur Railway Division.

These Puja special trains are expected to ease passenger traffic and provide faster, more convenient travel during the festival season. Take a look:

08611/08612 Santragachi-Ajmer-Santragachi Special

Train No. 08611, the Santragachi-Ajmer Special, will depart from Santragachi station every Monday from September 22 to November 24 at 7:00 pm and reach Ajmer at 3:00 pm on the third day. The return journey, Train No. 08612 Ajmer-Santragachi Special, will leave Ajmer every Thursday from September 25 to November 27 at 11:40 pm and reach Santragachi at 4:00 pm on the third day. Stops include Kharagpur, Tatanagar, Chandil, Purulia, Muri, Ranchi, and Lohardaga.