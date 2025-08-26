- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
The UP Vidyut Karmachari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti has demanded that the state government make public the documents related to the privatisation of electricity distribution companies, including the Draft Standard Bidding Document (SBD). The union has alleged that the process of privatisation in 42 districts lacks transparency and urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to intervene.
Citing former Union Energy Secretary EAS Sharma, the committee raised questions over the involvement and funding of the All India Discom Association, claiming it has links with private firms and smart meter suppliers. According to the committee, the Request for Proposal (RFP) for privatisation refers to the Draft SBD-2025, a document that has neither been uploaded on the Union Power Ministry’s website nor shared with state governments or discoms.
Avdhesh Kumar Verma, President of the Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad, said the 145-day deadline for privatising Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam and Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam has lapsed. He said the state government should admit that the privatisation attempt has failed and keep discoms in the public sector.
Verma also demanded that the consulting company, appointed on March 25 to oversee the process, be blacklisted for failing to deliver results within the stipulated time frame.
