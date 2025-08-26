Thousands of youth are set to get employment in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area within the next one to one-and-a-half years, as construction of nearly 250 industrial units is now in progress.

According to YEIDA officials, production in these units is expected to begin within 12–18 months. The authority’s drive to accelerate industrial growth by seeking construction action plans from allottees and pressing them to start work has begun to yield results.