Thousands of youth are set to get employment in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area within the next one to one-and-a-half years, as construction of nearly 250 industrial units is now in progress.
According to YEIDA officials, production in these units is expected to begin within 12–18 months. The authority’s drive to accelerate industrial growth by seeking construction action plans from allottees and pressing them to start work has begun to yield results.
Over the past month, construction has started on 11 new units, while eight units have been registered under the Industry Act. Out of more than 3,000 industrial plots allotted since YEIDA’s first scheme in 2013, only 15 units have become operational in the past 12 years. To address delays, CEO Rakesh Kumar Singh initiated meetings with allottees and began pushing for faster construction.
This effort has led to significant progress: 82 units have now reached roof level (up from 64 in July), foundation work is ongoing for 46 units, and another 43 have completed foundation work. Overall, the number of under-construction units has jumped to 242 in August from 181 in July.
Singh said that as these units gradually begin operations, thousands of jobs will be created. “We are holding continuous meetings with allottees to encourage them to start construction at the earliest,” he added.