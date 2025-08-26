Greater Noida Illegal Construction: The Greater Noida administration has made preparations to vigorously carry out the demolition drive against illegal construction from Wednesday, August 27. As per SDM Sadar Ashutosh Gupta, under the provisions of the National Disaster Management Act 2005, illegal construction developed on plot numbers 721, 722, 723 and 724 in Suthiyana village of Sadar tehsil area will be demolished for illegal construction on August 27 at 3 pm.

The District Magistrate has also constituted a committee to demolish the illegal construction, which includes SDM, General Manager of Greater Noida Authority, Assistant Police Commissioner, Assistant Engineer UP Pollution Control Board, Assistant Irrigation Department and local Tehsildar.

All the members have been instructed to be present at the spot at the scheduled time with their respective teams and adequate resources and cooperate in the demolition work.

Action Report To Be Submitted To ADM Finance

The District Magistrate has told the members of the committee that the complete report of the demolition action will have to be submitted to the ADM Finance and the ADM Finance will present the report of the action taken in all three tehsil areas before the District Magistrate every Friday.