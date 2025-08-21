IRCTC Tour Package: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a special ‘Char Dham Tour Package’ for devotees seeking a visit to four of the most revered pilgrimage destinations in India. The 17-day journey starting September 5 includes a visit to Badrinath in the North, Puri Jagannath in the East, Rameswaram in the South and Dwarka in the West. The journey will be done in Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train for the convenience of the devotees.

This special Char Dham tour aligns with the government’s ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ and ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' initiative to promote tourism in the country.

Char Dham Tour Package: Check Route And Complete Schedule

- The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will first stop at Rishikesh, from where the travellers will be taken to Joshimath and Badrinath. Here, Badrinath Temple, Mana Village, Narsingh Temple, Ram Jhula and Triveni Ghat will be seen.

ALSO READ: IRCTC Launches ‘Five Jyotirlinga Darshan’ Train Tour: Know Route, Fare, Dates, Booking, And Other Details

- After departing from Rishikesh, the train will reach Varanasi, where the devotees will visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Corridor.

- The third stop will be in Puri, where devotees can see Jagannath Temple, Puri Beach, Konark Sun Temple and Chandrabhaga Beach.

- The fourth stop will be Rameswaram, where a visit to the Ramanathaswamy Temple and Dhanushkodi will be organised. After this, devotees will be taken to the Bhimashankar Temple in Pune, Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga in Nasik, the Dwarkadhish Temple, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga and Bet Dwarka. The train will return to Delhi on the 17th day.