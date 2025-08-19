Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is all set to launch a 10-day Japan travel package, “Alpine Wonders And Heritage,” which will start from Mumbai on October 5 and return on October 14, which promises to highlight the best of Japan. From the vibrant streets of Tokyo to the serene, snow-covered trails of the Japanese Alps, this thoughtfully designed journey blends culture, nature, and unforgettable experiences, all seamlessly arranged and led by expert guides.

Travelers will explore iconic destinations such as Tokyo, Mount Fuji, the Alpine Route, Hiroshima, Kyoto, and Osaka. From majestic mountain landscapes to ancient temples and vibrant cityscapes, this tour offers a rich variety of experiences to captivate every traveler. Here’s what’s included in the journey:

1. Tokyo: The destination will include the famous Shibuya Crossing, historic Sensō-ji Temple, and the upscale shopping area of Ginza.

2. Mount Fuji: Japan’s iconic peak and UNESCO World Heritage site, featuring scenic places around Lake Kawaguchi and the peaceful Fuji Five Lakes region.

3. Hakone: Travelers can enjoy an optional cruise on Lake Ashi, featuring stunning views of Mount Fuji.

4. Japanese Alpine: It includes towering snow corridors, clear mountain lakes, and breathtaking views of the Japanese Alps.

5. Toyama: City offering stunning views of the Tateyama Mountain Range and scenic rides on the Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route cable cars.

6. Hiroshima: A touching location with the UNESCO-listed Peace Memorial Park and Museum, Miyajima Island’s famous Itsukushima Shrine, noted for its “floating” torii gate.

7. Kyoto: People will witness ancient temples, bamboo groves, and cherished shrines such as Fushimi Inari and the Golden Pavilion.

8. Osaka: It offers Delicious street food, historic Osaka Castle, and the energetic atmosphere of the Dotonbori district.

IRCTC Japan Tour: Alpine Wonders And Heritage Facilities

It includes: round-trip flights from Mumbai to Tokyo, comfortable hotel stays in key cities, air-conditioned transport for sightseeing and transfers, daily breakfast and Indian meals for familiar comfort abroad, entry fees to major attractions, travel insurance and expert tour guides to help you experience Japan’s culture and history.