- By Shubham Bajpai
- Mon, 18 Aug 2025 11:30 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Railway News: In good news for passengers, the Indian Railways has announced a festival special train between Bhagalpur and Delhi. The train named Bhagalpur-Delhi festival weekly special train will run between September 23 to November 25.
Bhagalpur-Delhi festival weekly special train
According to the schedule, 04064 Delhi-Bhagalpur festival weekly special train will run from Delhi on every Tuesday between September 23 to November 25. The train will depart from Delhi at 11 am and will reach Bhagalpur the next day on Wednesday at 11 am.
Similarly, the 04063 Bhagalpur-Delhi festival weekly special train will run on every Wednesday from September 24 to November 26. The train will depart from Bhagalpur at 1:55 pm and reach Delhi the next day, on Thursday at 3:30 pm.
The 22 coach train will halt at Ara, Kiul, Jamalpur, and Ajgaivinath Dham on both sides. The festival weekly train will not only provide a comfortable journey but also ensure more confirmed tickets, reducing the burden on the Vikramshila Express.
Apart from the Bhagalpur-Delhi Express, festival special trains were also announced from Malda to Anand Vihar and Udhna via Bhagalpur two weeks ago.
Malda-Anand Vihar Special Train
The railways have decided to run special trains so that migrants do not face any problem in coming home during Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath festival and returning thereafter.
-03435 Malda-Anand Vihar Special will run on Monday, September 29, October 06, 13, 20, 27, and on November 03, 10, 17, and 24.
-Meanwhile, 03436 Anand Vihar-Malda Town train will run on Tuesday 30 September, 07, 14, 21 and 28 October, 04, 11, 18 and 25 November.
The train with 22 coaches will stop at Bhagalpur, Kiul, Gaya, Pandit DeenDayal Upadhyay, Prayagraj, and other stations on both sides.
It will depart from Malda at 9.30 am, while this train will depart from Anand Vihar at 12.45 pm.
Malda-Udhana Special Train
-03417 Malda-Udhna (UDN) Special will leave from Malda on Saturday at 12:20 pm on September 27, 04, 11, 18, October 25, November 01 and 08.
-03418 Udhna-Malda Town Special will depart from Udhna at 12:45 pm on Monday, September 29. Additionally, it will run on October 05, 13, 20, 27, November 8 and 10.
The 22-coach train has 10 general and 10 sleeper coaches