Railway News: In good news for passengers, the Indian Railways has announced a festival special train between Bhagalpur and Delhi. The train named Bhagalpur-Delhi festival weekly special train will run between September 23 to November 25. Bhagalpur-Delhi festival weekly special train According to the schedule, 04064 Delhi-Bhagalpur festival weekly special train will run from Delhi on every Tuesday between September 23 to November 25. The train will depart from Delhi at 11 am and will reach Bhagalpur the next day on Wednesday at 11 am.

Similarly, the 04063 Bhagalpur-Delhi festival weekly special train will run on every Wednesday from September 24 to November 26. The train will depart from Bhagalpur at 1:55 pm and reach Delhi the next day, on Thursday at 3:30 pm. The 22 coach train will halt at Ara, Kiul, Jamalpur, and Ajgaivinath Dham on both sides. The festival weekly train will not only provide a comfortable journey but also ensure more confirmed tickets, reducing the burden on the Vikramshila Express.