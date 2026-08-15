Jagran Correspondent | Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir has finally received 35 per cent more rainfall in July, marking the end of an eight-month spell of below-normal precipitation across the Union Territory. Jammu and Kashmir received 259.7 mm of rainfall in July, compared to the normal 192.6 mm. In many districts of the Jammu division, rainfall in July surpassed previous records.

The downpour in July marked a significant turnaround after a prolonged period of below-normal precipitation across Jammu and Kashmir, with the improvement particularly pronounced across most districts of the Kashmir Valley. Except Shopian, all districts in the valley received above-normal rainfall during the month. Baramulla recorded the highest surplus at 165 per cent, followed by Ganderbal at 110 per cent and Pulwama at 108 per cent.

Srinagar And Anantnag Recorded 71 Per Cent Surplus While Srinagar and Anantnag both recorded a 71 per cent surplus, Kulgam experienced a 51 per cent surplus. Bandipora and Kupwara recorded surpluses of 33 and 32 per cent, respectively, while Budgam recorded a six per cent surplus.

ALSO READ: Jammu-Kashmir Weather: Heavy Rain In Jammu, Udhampur, Rajouri From August 12; IMD Warns of Cloudbursts, Flash Floods | Check Forecast Shopian was the only district to record a deficit, with rainfall 40 per cent below normal during July.Meanwhile, the Jammu region too experienced above-normal rainfall in multiple districts. Ramban recorded the highest surplus at 125 per cent, followed by Udhampur at 108 per cent, Samba at 91 per cent and Rajouri at 88 per cent.

Poonch recorded a 47 per cent surplus, while Doda and Reasi registered surpluses of 17 and 14 per cent, respectively. Jammu district remained near normal, with a three per cent surplus.However, Kathua recorded a 25 per cent rainfall deficit, while Kishtwar registered a 16 per cent deficit.The widespread rainfall during July was enough to push the Union Territory into overall surplus territory, despite continued deficits in a few districts.

ALSO READ: Amarnath Yatra Suspended On Both Routes From August 9 Due To Track Repairs, Adverse Weather Forecast | Check Advisory Weather in Jammu and Kashmir Today The minimum temperature in Jammu today is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature might reach 31 degrees Celsius. The mercury level is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius throughout the day, with the wind speed around 1.67. The wind will move around 229 degrees with a gust speed of 3.89.

As per the IMD, the temperature in Jammu is likely to reach 31 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 32 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 31 degrees Celsius on Monday, 29 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 31 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 32 degrees Celsius on Thursday and 31 degrees Celsius on Friday.