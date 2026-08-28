Jagran Correspondent, Udhampur: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Malad area of Udhampur witnessed an accident late Thursday night when an oil tanker and a dumper collided violently.

Immediately after the collision, both vehicles caught fire, and the blaze quickly escalated. Upon receiving information about the accident, police and fire brigade teams arrived at the scene, immediately halting traffic on the highway and launching a rescue operation.

#WATCH | Udhampur: A massive fire broke out on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) near Udhampur. Fire & Emergency Services teams rushed to the spot to control the situation.



Sarvesh Langar, Deputy Director of the Fire and Emergency Department, Udhampur, said, "A fire… pic.twitter.com/rfNxL3wNL3 — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2026

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Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closed Briefly

Upon learning of the incident, police halted traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway as a precautionary measure to prevent any other vehicles from being engulfed by the fire.