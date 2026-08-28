- Oil tanker, dumper collided violently on Jammu-Srinagar NH.
- Both vehicles caught fire, leading to highway closure.
- Fire brought under control, traffic restored late night.
Jagran Correspondent, Udhampur: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Malad area of Udhampur witnessed an accident late Thursday night when an oil tanker and a dumper collided violently.
Immediately after the collision, both vehicles caught fire, and the blaze quickly escalated. Upon receiving information about the accident, police and fire brigade teams arrived at the scene, immediately halting traffic on the highway and launching a rescue operation.
#WATCH | Udhampur: A massive fire broke out on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) near Udhampur. Fire & Emergency Services teams rushed to the spot to control the situation.— ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2026
Sarvesh Langar, Deputy Director of the Fire and Emergency Department, Udhampur, said, "A fire… pic.twitter.com/rfNxL3wNL3
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Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closed Briefly
Upon learning of the incident, police halted traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway as a precautionary measure to prevent any other vehicles from being engulfed by the fire.
Fire brigade vehicles and police teams arrived at the scene and began efforts to control the fire. After several hours, the fire was brought under control but both the vehicles were almost completely reduced to ashes.
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Traffic was restored late at night. The accident disrupted vehicular movement on the national highway for some time. Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.