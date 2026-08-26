Jagran Correspondent, Bhagalpur | A boat carrying 18 labourers capsized in the Ganges River in the Raghopur area of Kharik block, under the Navgachhia police station in Bhagalpur district, Bihar. The boat turned upside down midstream amid overflow in the river. According to officials, there were 18 labourers on board, and 12 of them managed to swim to shore, but six went missing. They were crossing the river to go to work when the tragic incident took place.

Witnesses said that immediately after the boat capsized, several labourers tried to save their lives by swimming. Of these, 12 swam safely to the ghat, they added.

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#WATCH | Baghalpur, Bihar | Sarpanch of Raghopur village, Pramod Mandal, says, "About thirty to thirty-five boats and their boatmen came here to help mitigate the erosion. Laborers work alongside them. They load sacks upstream and drop them right here at the points where erosion… https://t.co/6Kkr4gZ6Kq pic.twitter.com/E72Q8lBIQY — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2026

Horrific Video Surfaces

The incident was captured on camera, possibly by a bystander on the shore. In the video, the boat is seen capsizing, and labourers jump away from the sinking boat. A few workers are seen standing on the bottom of the boat when its upper side completely sank in the viral video. Following the incident, a chaotic situation occurred at the ghat. People started shouting for help.

बिहार के भागलपुर से गंगा नदी में नाव हादसे की बड़ी खबर सामने आई है। नवगछिया पुलिस जिला अंतर्गत खरीक प्रखंड के राघोपुर इलाके में मजदूरों को लेकर जा रही नाव बीच धारा में अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गई।



जानकारी के मुताबिक, नाव पर कुल 18 मजदूर सवार थे, जो नदी पार कर मजदूरी के लिए जा रहे थे।… pic.twitter.com/OYY3g8dN6c — shukrawaar dg (@ShukrawaarD) August 26, 2026

SDRF Team Deployed To Search Six Missing People

Upon receiving the information, the local administration and the SDRF team arrived at the scene with motorboats. With the help of divers, an intensive rescue operation was launched to search for those who drowned and were missing in the river's strong current.

Sarpanch of Raghopur village, Pramod Mandal, said, "About thirty to thirty-five boats and their boatmen came here to help mitigate the erosion. Labourers work alongside them. They load sacks upstream and drop them right here at the points where erosion is occurring. These boatmen are incredibly hardworking. However, it is heartbreaking to hear about the tragedy that struck the banks of the Ganges in our village."