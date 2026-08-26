Jagran Correspondent, Patna: The water level of the Ganga River has significantly increased near Patna due to the continuous intense rainfall, leading to concerns among the locals. The water has already submerged several key regions of the Patna City subdivision, including Rani Ghat, Roshan Ghat, Chaudhary Tola Ghat, Gulbi Ghat, Bhadra Ghat, and Mahavir Ghat. Earlier on Tuesday, the water level continued to rise, disrupting the vehicular movement in the region.

Traffic Disrupted Approximately three feet of river water have accumulated on the road at Mahavir Ghat, causing inconveniences to the commuters traveling between Gaighat and Kangan Ghat. While most of the vehicles returned from Mahavir Ghat on Tuesday, those deciding to cross the stream were left stranded. The authority has advised the commuters to avoid traveling on the road for the next few days to ensure safety.

Apart from this, the four-lane under-construction road along the Ganga has been cut off near Mahavir Ghat, disrupting the vehicular movement. The commuters were seen avoiding traveling near the Bhadra Ghat, where the water level has significantly increased in the past two days.

ALSO READ: Weather Update: IMD Issues Rain Alert For Delhi-NCR, UP, Bihar; Check Forecast For Hilly States Advisory For Commuters In its fresh advisory, the subdivision administration stated that the rising water level of the river is being continuously monitored. The authority further stated that the vehicular movement in these regions will be temporarily stopped by placing barricades. It also advised the commuters to follow the guidelines and not cross the dangerous streams to ensure safety.

Apart from this, the surge in water level has also begun flooding some of the nearby villages in the Vaishali region. The reports suggest that the administration has already begun the rescue process, and the residents have been advised to remain careful.

ALSO READ: Railway News: 3 Trains Cancelled, 13 Diverted, 7 Rescheduled Due To Gorakhpur Cantt Non-Interlocking Work As per the weather forecast, there is a possibility of rain and thunderstorms in many districts, including Purnia, Jehanabad, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, Vaishali, Lakhisarai, Madhubani, Kishanganj, Begusarai, Siwan, and Buxar.