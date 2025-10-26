Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has taken strict action after a shocking incident at Chaibasa Sadar Hospital in West Singhbhum district, where five to six children with thalassemia were given HIV-infected blood. The CM has suspended the Civil Surgeon and other involved officials.

To support the affected families, Soren announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for each child’s family and assured that the state will cover all medical expenses for their treatment. In an X post, he said, “After learning about HIV-infected blood given to thalassemia-affected children in Chaibasa, I’ve ordered the suspension of the Civil Surgeon and other officials. The state will provide Rs 2 lakh to each affected family and fully fund the children’s treatment.”

The Chaibasa Sadar Hospital is under fire again for its negligence. A few days ago, a serious mistake at the hospital’s blood bank led to five or six thalassemia patients testing positive for HIV. This caused widespread panic and anger in the district.

The government quickly ordered an investigation, which revealed major lapses by the hospital administration. Reports confirm that the infected blood came from the hospital's blood bank, raising serious concerns about its safety measures. CM Soren has also directed a statewide audit of all blood banks, with a report due within five days to prevent such incidents in the future. The incident has sparked outrage, with locals questioning the state's healthcare system. The government has promised strict action against those responsible.

Court Steps In The Jharkhand High Court took suo motu notice of the case and ordered an investigation. On Saturday, a five-member team from Ranchi reached Chaibasa to probe the matter. The team found several issues at the blood bank, raising concerns that six thalassemia-affected children, aged six to eight, might be HIV-positive.

Among them is a child whose parents, along with district council member Madhav Chandra Kunkal, raised the issue on Friday, alleging their child was given infected blood. Tests are now underway for all affected children. Initial findings show that out of 56 thalassemia patients who received blood transfusions at Chaibasa Sadar Hospital, six have tested HIV-positive. Authorities are working to ensure proper care for these children and prevent further lapses. The incident has put the hospital's management under intense scrutiny, with calls for accountability growing louder.