Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated Yashoda Medicity in Ghaziabad, describing it as a major milestone in Uttar Pradesh’s healthcare transformation. Speaking at the ceremony, he said the state is witnessing rapid progress in the fields of investment, innovation, and quality healthcare, and Yashoda Medicity stands as a powerful example of this growth.

“This is not just a hospital, but a new definition of world-class medical infrastructure,” the Chief Minister said, adding that residents of Uttar Pradesh and the NCR will now have access to advanced treatment facilities under one roof without needing to travel to Delhi for expensive medical care.

Highlighting the hospital's origin, he said that during the 2022 ground-breaking ceremony, Dr PN Arora had signed an MoU with Invest UP to establish a super-speciality hospital in Ghaziabad equipped with advanced cancer treatment facilities, previously available only abroad. "What once seemed ambitious has been turned into reality in just three years," he said, commending Dr Arora, Dr Upasana Arora, and their team for completing the project ahead of expectations.

The Chief Minister noted that Yashoda Medicity has generated employment for more than 5,000 people, including doctors, paramedical staff, nurses, and support personnel. He said the hospital exemplifies Uttar Pradesh’s changing investment climate and strengthened medical infrastructure. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Yogi Adityanath said, India has seen historic reforms in the healthcare sector over the past 11 years, and Uttar Pradesh has also achieved remarkable strides, including the establishment of 42 new medical colleges and two operational AIIMS in Gorakhpur and Raebareli.

Referring to Indian philosophy, the Chief Minister said, "Shariram Madhyamam Khalu Dharmasadhanam, a healthy body is the means to achieve all of life's objectives." He said Yashoda Medicity embodies this philosophy, offering cutting-edge facilities for serious illnesses like cancer. He praised Dr Arora's commitment and humanitarian approach, noting that the hospital treats patients irrespective of financial background. "Yashoda Medicity is not only expanding healthcare services but also creating new opportunities for employment and trust. It reflects Uttar Pradesh's new vision, integrating health, investment, and service," he said.

Welcoming President Droupadi Murmu, who graced the occasion as the chief guest, the Chief Minister described her as a “symbol of inspiration” for the nation, particularly for women, for rising from humble beginnings to the highest constitutional office. He also expressed gratitude to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for his continuous guidance in the state’s development efforts.

Also present at the inauguration were Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel, and Yashoda Medicity’s Chairman and Managing Director Dr PN Arora and Dr Upasana Arora.