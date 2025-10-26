The Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA) is facing growing dissent from farmers as it proceeds with the government’s ambitious ‘Naya Gorakhpur’ development project. The process of compulsory land acquisition in three villages of the Kusmhi area has reached its final stage, posing a major challenge to the project’s implementation.

According to officials, land acquisition proceedings are now set to begin in Balapar, Maniram, and Rahmatnagar, located to the north of the project area. Earlier, the authority attempted to acquire land through mutual agreement, but the required amount could not be secured. The GDA now plans to acquire around 400 acres of land under compulsory acquisition, a process expected to take nearly a year.

The 'Naya Gorakhpur' scheme covers 24 villages, most of which fall within the Pipraich assembly constituency, including 12 villages each along the Kushinagar route and in the Balapar area. The government has already released the first instalment of project funds. Despite multiple meetings between GDA and Revenue Department officials and farmers, no consensus has been reached so far.

In the first phase, the GDA plans to compulsorily acquire about 600 acres of land, including parts of Koni village on the Kushinagar route. The Social Impact Assessment (SIA) report for this area has been submitted to the government, after which a notification under Section 11 of the Land Acquisition Act will be issued. Meanwhile, acquisition proceedings in the northern villages of Balapar, Maniram, and Rahmatnagar will begin with a proposal to the Special Land Acquisition Officer, followed by the publication of a notice under Section 4 inviting objections from farmers.

Officials anticipate opposition, as farmers in the Kusmhi area have been protesting against the acquisition, citing inadequate compensation. Many have also taken the matter to court. Farmers argue that the circle rates, which determine compensation, have not been revised since 2016, even though land values on the outskirts of the city have increased significantly. They demand that the rates be updated and that compensation be paid at four times the current market value to ensure fairness.

GDA Vice-Chairman Anand Vardhan said preparations are underway to initiate compulsory acquisition in Balapar, Maniram, and Rahmatnagar, adding that several rounds of discussions have already been held with the affected farmers. He stated that the 'Naya Gorakhpur' project is in the public interest, aiming to develop a modern Gurukul City. The project's layout plan will soon be finalised and presented at the next GDA board meeting. Vardhan emphasised that the authority intends to maintain transparency in the process while ensuring that the interests of farmers are safeguarded as development progresses.