In a shocking incident from Kanpur, a Class 11 student of the Jain International School, Aarav Raj Mishra, hanged himself at his residence on Tuesday and left behind a note stating that some people in his dreams told him to either kill his family or himself.

“Check my notifications. I’ve been disturbed for a long time. I keep seeing three or four people in my dreams. They tell me to either kill my family or kill myself,” read the suicide note found in Aarav’s pocket. According to Jagran.com, Aarav was reportedly related to the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant General Manoj Sinha.

ALSO READ: UP Police Recruitment Exam Dates: Computer Operator Nov 1, Clerical Cadre Nov 2 The incident took place on Monday evening in Kohna in Old Kanpur while his family was away for Chhath Puja in Bhagalpur, Bihar, and his sister was at Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj. The teen’s body was discovered by his sister. Subsequently, the Kohna Police Station in-charge Vinay Tiwari arrived at the scene with a forensic team.

According to the boy's family, he had been having recurring nightmares for months and was disturbed due to them. His family said that Aarav had been complaining of seeing ‘disturbing dreams’ at night for months. On Diwali, he confided in his sister about seeing strange faces in his dreams that asked him to harm his family or himself, police said. However, his concerns fell into the deaf ears of his family.

The police officer said that the boy's mobile phone has been seized for forensic examination, and his family is being questioned to ascertain the sequence of events. However, authorities have not yet released further details, and the family has not made a public statement.

Aarav’s teacher described him as a bright student who passed high school with 97 per cent. Besides academics, Aarav was also a state-level swimmer and had never shown any signs of mental distress. His family consists of his father, Alok, who is involved in the pharmaceutical business, his mother, Divya, and his elder sister Manya.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know needs help, please reach out to one of these helpline numbers: 022-27546669 (Aasra, Mumbai), +91 44 2464 0050 (Sneha, Chennai), 011-23389090, (Sumaitri, Delhi), 040-66202000 (Roshni, Hyderabad) , +91 11 41198666 (Sangath Tele-Counselling), 1800-599-0019 (Kiran), +918422984528, +91 8422984529 and +91 8422984530 (Samaritans), +91 8448440632 (Manodarpan), 14416 and 1800-891-4416 (Tele-MANAS) (With inputs from PTI)