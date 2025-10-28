  • By Akansha Pandey
  • Tue, 28 Oct 2025 08:50 PM (IST)
  • Source:Jagran News Network
A women's conference was organised at the Atal Auditorium in Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCS University) as part of the BJP's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' (Self-reliant India campaign).

Keynote Address By Ghaziabad Mayor

Mayor of Ghaziabad, Chief Guest Sunita Dayal, addressed the attendees, emphasising the role of women in national development:

- She highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched numerous schemes aimed at women's empowerment.

- Through these schemes, women are significantly contributing to making the country self-reliant by manufacturing indigenous goods.

- The participation of women drivers in the Namo Bharat train (the country's first Regional Rapid Rail project) demonstrates that women are advancing in every field.

- Providing reservation for women in politics sends a strong message that women can be equally capable and successful in politics, business, and employment while managing household responsibilities.

- She noted that women are playing a leading role in diverse fields, including science, business, and transport.

Other Speakers And Remarks

Vivek Rastogi (MahanagarAdhyaksh - Metropolitan President) stated that the role of women in the country's progress is crucial and that women are giving a new direction to society and the economy.

Other dignitaries who addressed the event included:

  • Mayor Harikant Ahluwalia
  • Cantt MLA Amit Agarwal
  • Former Rajya Sabha member KantaKardam
  • Former Mayor Madhu Gurjar
  • State Secretary of the Women's Wing, Ruchi Garg
  • Regional President of the Women's Wing, Varsha Kaushik
  • Uphar Singhal
  • Dr Yuvika Ahluwalia
  • Metropolitan President of the Women's Wing, Geeta Sharma
  • Former Vice-President of the UP Bar Council Nirmal Gupta

Attendees

Also present at the conference were:

  • Arvind Gupta
  • Indigenous Campaign Convenor, Dr Vakul Rastogi
  • Amit Sharma
  • Co-convenor Seema Srivastava
  • Pooja Bansal
  • Nupur Johri
  • Indu Vats
  • Mamta Mittal

