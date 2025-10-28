A women's conference was organised at the Atal Auditorium in Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCS University) as part of the BJP's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' (Self-reliant India campaign).

Keynote Address By Ghaziabad Mayor

Mayor of Ghaziabad, Chief Guest Sunita Dayal, addressed the attendees, emphasising the role of women in national development:

- She highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched numerous schemes aimed at women's empowerment.

- Through these schemes, women are significantly contributing to making the country self-reliant by manufacturing indigenous goods.

- The participation of women drivers in the Namo Bharat train (the country's first Regional Rapid Rail project) demonstrates that women are advancing in every field.

- Providing reservation for women in politics sends a strong message that women can be equally capable and successful in politics, business, and employment while managing household responsibilities.

- She noted that women are playing a leading role in diverse fields, including science, business, and transport.

Other Speakers And Remarks

Vivek Rastogi (MahanagarAdhyaksh - Metropolitan President) stated that the role of women in the country's progress is crucial and that women are giving a new direction to society and the economy.

Other dignitaries who addressed the event included:

Mayor Harikant Ahluwalia

Cantt MLA Amit Agarwal

Former Rajya Sabha member Kanta Kardam

Former Mayor Madhu Gurjar

State Secretary of the Women's Wing, Ruchi Garg

Regional President of the Women's Wing, Varsha Kaushik

Uphar Singhal

Dr Yuvika Ahluwalia

Metropolitan President of the Women's Wing, Geeta Sharma

Former Vice-President of the UP Bar Council Nirmal Gupta

Attendees

Also present at the conference were: