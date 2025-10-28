- By Akansha Pandey
A women's conference was organised at the Atal Auditorium in Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCS University) as part of the BJP's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' (Self-reliant India campaign).
Keynote Address By Ghaziabad Mayor
Mayor of Ghaziabad, Chief Guest Sunita Dayal, addressed the attendees, emphasising the role of women in national development:
- She highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched numerous schemes aimed at women's empowerment.
- Through these schemes, women are significantly contributing to making the country self-reliant by manufacturing indigenous goods.
- The participation of women drivers in the Namo Bharat train (the country's first Regional Rapid Rail project) demonstrates that women are advancing in every field.
- Providing reservation for women in politics sends a strong message that women can be equally capable and successful in politics, business, and employment while managing household responsibilities.
- She noted that women are playing a leading role in diverse fields, including science, business, and transport.
Other Speakers And Remarks
Vivek Rastogi (MahanagarAdhyaksh - Metropolitan President) stated that the role of women in the country's progress is crucial and that women are giving a new direction to society and the economy.
Other dignitaries who addressed the event included:
