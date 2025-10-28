The Delhi government's Health Department has decided to close 121 Mohalla Clinics currently operating out of porta cabins. The primary reason cited is their proximity – all are located within one kilometre of another existing government health facility, such as a dispensary, Ayushman Arogya Mandir, or primary health centre.

The Health Secretary has issued an order to this effect, prompting the Health Department to request a detailed list of the identified clinics from district officials.

Administrative Process And Rationale

- Order Issued: The closure decision stems from an order by the Health Secretary.

- Clinic Identification: Dr Manoj Kumar Gupta, Programme Officer of the State AAMC Cell, has directed Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) of all districts to compile a list of these 121 clinics.

- Asset Inventory: The CMOs must provide details of assets within these clinics, including furniture, IT equipment, electrical fittings, medicines, consumables, and medical/non-medical equipment. A consolidated report is to be submitted to the Secretariat.

- Reasoning: A Health Department official stated the move aims for better utilisation of resources and to prevent duplication of services in areas already served by established government health centres.

Affected Locations

Departmental sources indicate that most of the 121 clinics slated for closure are situated in South, East, and North-West Delhi districts. Key areas mentioned include:

Deoli

Kondli

Karawal Nagar

Najafgarh

Vikaspuri

Trilokpuri

Shahdara

Burari

Malviya Nagar

Chandni Chowk

Tughlakabad

Karol Bagh

Matiala

Impact On Staff And Resources

- Staff Concerns: Employees working at these Mohalla Clinics have begun to fear the termination of their services and are reportedly starting to mobilise.

- Uncertainty: The government has not yet clarified the future employment status or redeployment plans for the staff affected by the closures.

- Staff Uninformed: Notably, the in-charges or staff of the targeted Mohalla Clinics have reportedly not yet been officially informed of this decision.

- Resource Redistribution: The Health Department plans to inventory the furniture, medicines, and equipment from the closed clinics and redistribute these assets to other areas where they are needed.

