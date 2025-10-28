Goods estimated at around Rs 2 crore were destroyed in a massive fire that broke out at an electronics warehouse located near the Shiv Mandir in Arjunpuram, close to Shobhapur. The blaze intensified significantly due to exploding fridge and air conditioning compressors.

Thick smoke billowed as far as the highway, and flames reached high into the sky. Firefighters used a JCB to demolish warehouse walls to gain access, and nine fire engines battled the fire, bringing it under control after five hours of continuous water spraying.

The preliminary cause of the fire is suspected to be a spark from nearby fireworks landing in the warehouse, although sparks from a fire in a nearby rubbish heap are also being considered. All adjacent houses were evacuated during the incident, and cracks have reportedly appeared in the walls of some nearby homes.

Ismail, son of Jameel, a resident of Islamabad, Lisarigate is the owner of warehouse who is dealing in second-hand electronics (fridges, ACs, washing machines, LEDs) from major companies for the past ten years in Arjunpuram colony, near Shobhapur (Kankarkhera police station area).

Occupants: Ismail's brother-in-law, Matin (resident of Fazalpur), and a watchman, Raju, stayed at the warehouse.

Utilities: The warehouse did not have an electricity connection.

Timeline And Response

Ismail was reportedly in Lucknow at the time of the fire. Matin and Raju had closed the warehouse and gone home.

Around 2 pm on Tuesday, local residents noticed smoke rising from the warehouse and alerted the watchman, Raju.

Notifications: Raju arrived, confirmed the fire, and informed Matin and Ismail. They subsequently notified the fire brigade and the local police station.

Fire Intensification: The electronic goods ignited quickly, with flames shooting skyward and smoke visible from the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Fridge and AC compressors began exploding, intensifying the blaze.

Firefighting: Nine fire engines reached the scene promptly. A JCB was brought in to demolish walls on two sides, allowing firefighters to spray water effectively inside.

Control: After a strenuous five-hour effort, the fire brigade team managed to bring the fire under control.

Owner And Official Statements

Ismail confirmed that two truckloads of goods had arrived just two days before the fire. He reiterated the estimated loss of Rs 2 crore and the lack of an electricity connection. He suspects a spark from children playing with fireworks or from a nearby rubbish fire caused the blaze.