Following the demolition of building 661 by 6 in Shastri Nagar Central Market, widespread protests by traders and alarm among local residents regarding 31 other constructions potentially facing action led to market closures. However, assurances from public representatives on Tuesday resulted in the markets reopening.

For the second consecutive day on Tuesday, the entire Central Market, along with the markets of Shastri Nagar Sector One and Two, remained closed as traders intensified their protest against the demolition.

Political Intervention And Assurances

The situation saw a resolution on Tuesday afternoon when MP Arun Govil and MLA Amit Agarwal arrived at the ongoing sit-in protest in Central Market. They addressed the traders and residents, providing crucial assurances:

No Action Against 31 Constructions: They stated definitively that no action would be taken against the 31 other constructions that residents feared were under threat.

Commercial Status: They announced that under a new land use policy, these 31 constructions would be granted commercial status.

Additionally, Minister of State for Energy, Dr SomendraTomar, communicated with the traders over the phone.

Following these announcements, the markets reopened. Traders expressed their gratitude to the MP and MLA and celebrated the resolution with fireworks.

Rehabilitation Efforts For Demolished Complex

Regarding the already demolished complex (661 by 6), MP Arun Govil is pursuing rehabilitation for those affected.

Meeting with CM: He met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Monday.

Humanitarian Crisis: Govil described the aftermath of the demolition as a "sensitive situation" and a "serious humanitarian crisis." He highlighted that 22 shops, operating for 30-35 years, were located in the complex, leaving owners, employees, and their families facing a "severe livelihood crisis."