Delhi Murder Case: Delhi police probing the murder of a 32-year-old civil services aspirant have discovered a hard disk containing private visuals of at least 15 women. Police believe the victim, Ram Kesh Meena, had an obsession with recording and storing such content without consent.

Delhi Murder Case Ram Kesh’s charred body was recovered from his rented flat in north Delhi’s Timarpur area on October 6, after a fire broke out. What initially seemed like an accidental fire turned into a case of cold-blooded murder following an investigation.

Nearly three weeks later, police arrested his live-in partner, Amrita Chauhan, her ex-boyfriend Sumit Kashyap and their friend Sandeep Kumar for allegedly killing Ram Kesh and setting the apartment on fire to destroy evidence. ALSO READ: Delhi Metro Update: DMRC Plans Expansion Of Platforms To Reduce Peak-Hour Congestion | Check List Of Stations Here Delhi Murder Case: Accused Arrested Police said Amrita confessed that she and Sumit plotted the murder after Ram Kesh recorded her private videos and refused to delete them. Recovering the hard disk was one of their key motives. The investigation has now revealed that the device contained several other private visuals, apparently taken without the women’s knowledge.

The NDTV report cited Ravindra Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) as stating that, “Amrita and Sumit plotted Ram Kesh’s murder because they feared he might circulate her private videos on the Internet.” The Murder And Cover-Up According to police, on the night of October 5, Sumit and Sandeep attacked Ram Kesh and strangled him to death. They poured oil, ghee and wine over his body to intensify the fire and placed a gas cylinder near his head before turning on the knob. The accused then took away two laptops, the hard disk and other belongings before setting the body ablaze with a lighter and locking the door behind them.

Moments after they fled, the cylinder exploded. Initially, investigators suspected an accidental gas leak. “The front panel of the air conditioner was damaged, so we also considered that the air conditioner had exploded. But when we discussed the case, the story did not add up. Things did not fall into place. So we decided to conduct an in-depth probe,” Yadav said.

CCTV footage from the building later revealed two masked men entering the premises before the fire, followed by a man and a woman leaving. The woman was identified as Amrita. How The Killers Were Caught Amrita switched off her phone after the incident but was tracked down on October 18 during a series of raids. Under interrogation, she named Sumit and Sandeep as her co-conspirators. Sumit was arrested on October 21 and Sandeep on October 23.

ALSO READ: Muzaffarnagar Air Quality Plunges To 'Hazardous,' AQI Worse Than Delhi Police said Amrita, a 21-year-old forensics student, used her knowledge of crime and evidence to plan the cover-up. “Absolutely, she also discussed with Sumit ways on how to ensure that no clues are found,” Yadav said. Sumit, who worked with a gas cylinder distributor, knew how long it would take for an LPG cylinder to explode — a detail the duo used to mask the murder as an accident. The Hard Disk Police have now confirmed finding private visuals of at least 15 women on Ram Kesh’s hard disk and other devices. “I would not like to comment on this because we have not received any other complaint in this connection. And we have to keep in mind the possible stigma (caused by any revelation),” Yadav said.

Capturing or storing intimate visuals of individuals without their consent is punishable under Section 77 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. The offence carries a jail term of up to seven years for repeat convictions.