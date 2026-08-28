Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: As devastating floods continue to ravage parts of Nepal, numerous pilgrims bound for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra find themselves stranded near the Rasuwagadhi border. These travelers are currently facing significant challenges as they attempt to either proceed into Tibet or secure a safe return journey.

Why Are People Opting For The Rasuwa route The Rasuwa route has been become a popular route among the tourists for the last few days. Non-resident Indians and foreigners are opting for this route, as the Ministry of External Affairs-run pilgrimage is significantly for Indian citizens and requires more advance planning and due diligence.

ALSO READ: Nepal Floods: 290 Indians Still Uncontacted, Most Missing Among Kailash Mansarovar Pilgrims According to local media, local authorities have recorded a rising number of pilgrims (13,523) using the Rasuwa route to reach Kailash Mansarovar this year. People have opted for the Rasuwa route over Humla route, which is comparatively expensive. Both the Rasuwa and Humla routes are used by pilgrims traveling through Nepal with the help of private operators.

The MEA organises the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via two official routes. The journey via the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand takes approximately 21–22 days. The route via the Nathu La Pass through Sikkim takes more than 20 days. The Ministry of External Affairs sends approximately 1,000 pilgrims each year, selected through a computerized lottery system. Traveling through these routes costs approximately 200,000 rupees per person. Most travellers opt to travel to Nepal through private operators, given the number of tourists is very limited.

ALSO READ: 'Nearly 300 Indians Missing': Nepal Foreign Minister Claims As Families Lose Contact After Devastating Floods What Are The Two Popular Routes In Mansarovar Yatra? There are two most popular routes: one passes through Rasuwa and the other via Hilsa. The Kailash Mansarovar route to Nepal begins in Kathmandu. The road journey via Rasuwa takes approximately 10-14 days.

The second route is by helicopter (via Nepalganj and Simikot/Hilsa), which takes about 5-11 days. According to an agent, the large number of travellers who travel to these routes between May and September each year require only a valid passport and special Chinese permits (including Chinese group visas and Tibet travel permits), Jagran reported.The journey from Kathmandu can cost more than Rs 3 lakh, depending on the facilities availed by the traveller.