Ujjain Temple Clash: Some pilgrims carrying Kanwars created a ruckus at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple on Wednesday. They attempted to forcibly enter the Nandi Hall, triggering a clash with the security personnel. When security personnel tried to stop them, the dispute escalated, and the pilgrims attacked the temple staff.

What Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Said According to the temple management committee, some unruly individuals attempted to disrupt the temple's security arrangement. They broke through the barricades in Nandi Hall and damaged the security barriers. They also attempted to enter the sanctum sanctorum without authorisation, throwing away donation boxes. When stopped, security personnel were assaulted and beaten, the temple administration said.

ALSO READ: Ayodhya Temple Donation Theft Case: SIT Submits Its Final Report, UP Govt Forwards It To Ram Janmabhoomi Trust The temple management committee has taken the incident seriously. The committee stated that tampering with temple security, breaking barricades, damaging temple property, assaulting security personnel, and violating the prescribed darshan rules will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Action Will Be Taken After Identification Of The Accused The temple management committee asserted that the individuals involved in the incident are being identified. Legal action will be taken against those involved as per the law, it said, adding that the security personnel are examining CCTV footage to identify the anti-social elements who assaulted the temple staff.