Karnataka News: The Food Security Department in Karnataka has decided to tighten its grip on hotels, restaurants, canteens, catering services, and other food businesses over safety standards. The Karnataka government's Food Safety and Drug Administration Commissioner issued an advisory on Tuesday, directing food businesses to strictly adhere to hygiene and food safety standards.

The advisory covers everything from food preparation to storage, transportation, and waste disposal. The department has warned that hotels violating the rules will face action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2011. In serious cases, hotels may be fined and closed. The advisory has been sent to food safety officers in all districts, asking them to ensure strict implementation of the directions.

Cleanliness Is Paramount Hotel and restaurant premises must be kept clean, and surfaces, utensils, and equipment that come into contact with food must be regularly cleaned. Employees must wear clean uniforms, headgear, and gloves. Employees must also maintain personal hygiene.

ALSO READ: Cockroach Infestation, Worms In Sweets: Blinkit Store Licence Suspended, Reliance Outlet Under Lens The department has stated that employees must undergo regular health checks. No sick employee should be assigned to prepare or handle food. Employees must ensure frequent handwashing. Each hotel must appoint a FoSTaC-certified food safety supervisor. Separate Raw And Cooked Food The advisory emphasises the need to separate raw and cooked food to prevent cross-contamination. Separate utensils and containers are recommended for vegetables, meat, and other raw materials. Separate utensils and containers must also be used for vegetarian and non-vegetarian food.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Shocking Food Raid: Rotten Meat, Fungus-Infested Beef And Expired Milk Seized; Popular Hotels Shut | Watch Instructions have been given to store hot food at temperatures no higher than 60 degrees Celsius and cold food below 4 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the temperature of frozen foods must be maintained below -18 degrees Celsius. Prohibition Of Substandard And Expired Products Only good quality products must be used in food preparation. Items must be kept clean and in proper conditions. Expired or substandard products must be destroyed immediately. Proper labelling and proper storage of food items will also be essential.

Moldy food must be discarded immediately. Instructions have been given to display information on allergens present in food and provide nutritional information where applicable. Used Oil Will Not Be Recycled Hotels have been instructed not to reuse used cooking oil. Dispose of such oil only through authorised agencies. Open waste dumping will also be prohibited. Dustbins must be covered, and waste must be removed regularly.

Emphasis On Water, Toilets, And Pest Control Only potable, safe water will be used for cooking and cleaning. Water tanks will need to be regularly cleaned and inspected. Clean toilets and adequate handwashing facilities will also be required for employees and customers. Instructions have been given to conduct regular pest control to keep food establishments pest-free.

Precautions Must Also Be Taken In Food Transportation Vehicles used for transporting food items must be kept clean and covered. Separate transportation arrangements for raw and cooked food are recommended. Maintaining the required temperature during transportation will also be mandatory, depending on the nature of the food.

The department has clarified that food safety inspections will continue in the state. The Commissioner has directed all hotels, restaurants, canteens, and catering units to comply with the instructions. Failure to comply with the rules may result in legal action, fines, and, if necessary, closure of the establishment. (With Jagran.com Inputs)