In a bizarre incident that has taken social media by storm, a wedding video featuring a 25-year-old man from Karnataka, Wasim Sheikh, shows him marrying two women in a single ceremony. The two brides, who are best friends, tied the knot with Wasim in a joint wedding held at MK Palace in Horapet, Chitradurga, on October 16, in the presence of their families.

A video from the ceremony has gone viral, showing Wasim standing between his two brides: Shifa Sheikh and Jannat Makhandar both dressed in matching bridal outfits. The groom was seen holding their hands as the rituals began. The trio posed for photos and appeared to enjoy their special day. Reports suggest the marriage took place with the full consent of all families involved.

According to sources cited by News18, close friends of the trio said they had shared a deep bond for years. Over time, their friendship evolved into a strong emotional connection, ultimately leading to their decision to live together. Wasim reportedly took vows with both women, promising equal respect and commitment, while rituals were performed symbolizing unity and harmony.

Under Indian law, polygamy is prohibited for most communities, with monogamy being the legal norm. However, exceptions exist for certain religious groups. Similar incidents have been reported recently one from Telangana and another from Gujarat where men married two women.

The shocking video has sparked widespread debate on social media. While some users supported the unconventional union, calling it a "happy decision," others expressed concern and criticism. One user wrote, "What message are we giving to our generation? What's wrong with girls and their parents? Why are people getting married to one single guy, and how are they ready to compromise? This saddens me how they were raised and what their teachings were. It's sooo wrong to their lives – so many guys out there to marry. This is disgusting."

Another user joked, "Bhai yahaan ek nahi ho rahi hai aur tumne do do karli wo bhi ek saath. Btw, congratulations." "Brides also appear to be extremely happy," noted one comment. "Diwali Offer," another user quipped. One more added humorously, "Bro used two out of four lifelines in one go."