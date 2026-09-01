Jagran Correspondent | Prayagraj: The death toll has risen to 15, including 10 children in the Kaushambi factory firecracker blast case, which took place on Monday in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, nine police officials have been suspended for gross negligence in the investigation of the case. Strict action has also been taken against police personnel posted at the Pipri police station and outpost over the past two years.

The blast took place in the afternoon when around 25 workers were working inside the factory. The explosion was heard nearly 2 km away and was followed by several blasts after firecrackers stored inside the unit caught fire. The deceased people have been identified as Priyanjali (5), Praveen Singh (13), Jahnvi, Aditya (12), Ravi (8), Gyan Singh (40), Aditya (8), Anju (23), Vikram Saroj (35), Ansh (6), and Nana (4). The identities of the remaining four had not been revealed yet.

ALSO READ: Kaushambi Firecracker Factory Blast: Prime Accused Naushad Arrested After Shootout; 2 Cops Suspended Two Died In Adjoining Sweet Factory Two workers died in a sweet factory located near the firecracker factory during the blast on Monday. One body was identified, while the other person’s body was sent for the post mortem in Kaushambi. Even as the police struggled to identify the person, the victim’s sister Uma identified the body as Sunil Maurya. The police will now officially confirm this through a DNA test.

Factory Licence Cancelled Two Years Ago The firecracker factory’s licence was cancelled two years ago. However, the negligence of the authorities led factory owner Naushad to continue the business without disruption. ALSO READ: Kaushambi Firecracker Factory Blast Claims 11 Lives, 8 Children Among Victims; 5-6 Houses, Power Lines Damaged A case was filed against six people at Pipri police station. Police have arrested several individuals involved in the illegal factory operation, but the owner remains missing. Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has provided financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured. It has also been announced that some employees will be suspended soon.