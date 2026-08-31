At least 11 people have been killed and 22 injured after a massive fire broke out at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Manuri village under the Puramufti police station area of Kaushambi on Monday. The incident triggered a series of powerful explosions that reportedly continued for nearly an hour, causing several nearby houses to collapse and raising fears that people could be trapped under the debris.

All the injured have been rushed to SRN Hospital, Prayagraj, for medical treatment. Police, fire brigade and rescue teams arrived at the scene. A bulldozer was also deployed to clear the debris as fears grew that several people could be trapped underneath.

ALSO READ: Greater Noida: Four Killed As Out-Of-Control Truck Crashes Into Car On Yamuna Expressway; Driver Detained "Four fire brigade vehicles were deployed along with ambulances. The rescue operation is ongoing. About five people were brought out; some have been sent for medical treatment, and emergency care is ongoing. The condition of those seriously injured is being assessed. Upon receiving news of the incident, the police administration team took immediate action; teams from both districts were mobilised. Approximately three houses appear to have been burnt; that is the situation based on a preliminary assessment," ANI quoted DM (Kaushambi) Amit Pal Sharma.

#WATCH | Kaushambi, UP: A reported explosion occured at a firecracker manufacturing unit operating in the Pipri police station area.



About five people have been pulled out; emergency care is ongoing. Rescue teams and police forces remain on the spot. pic.twitter.com/fyoP0QLrcj — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 31, 2026 According to preliminary information, the fire broke out around 11 am at a firecracker manufacturing unit located near the Air Force Central Command Headquarters. Smoke was reportedly seen rising from the house before the stored firecrackers began exploding one after another. As per the reports, around five people were present at the firecracker unit, while six others were at a nearby flour mill when the explosions began. The blasts sent panic through the surrounding villages, with large crowds gathering at the spot. At least three houses reportedly collapsed, while four to five others were damaged in the explosions.

Several fire tenders and police teams from Puramufti and Pipri reached the site and launched firefighting and rescue operations. A bulldozer was brought in to remove the rubble and search for people who may have been trapped. ADG Zone Jyoti Narayan has confirmed five deaths. However, police and district administration officials have not yet officially released the names of all those killed or injured. Among the injured are reportedly seven-year-old Sheebu, 16-year-old Urvashi, five-year-old Priyanshu and 25-year-old Savita.

ALSO READ: Delhi Shocker: 16-Year-Old Student From UP Gang-Raped Inside Sleeper Bus; Driver And Conductor Arrested Kaushambi District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police also reached the site to assess the situation. Authorities said the exact extent of the damage and casualties would become clear after the fire is completely extinguished and the rescue operation is completed.

The firecracker unit was reportedly owned by Adil, a resident of Manuri. Power lines were also running directly above the premises, according to initial reports.