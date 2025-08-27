Kerala News: A private school in Thrissur district has suspended two teachers after they reportedly urged Muslim students not to join Onam celebrations, calling the festival incompatible with Islamic practices. The incident was reported from Sirajul Uloom English High School in Kadavallur, where one of the teachers, Khadija, allegedly circulated a voice note in the school’s WhatsApp group. In the message, she is said to have told parents that Muslims should not participate in Onam, which she described as a festival rooted in another faith.

According to the audio, Khadija argued that Muslim children should be brought up within an Islamic cultural setting and distanced from rituals of other religions. She also warned that taking part in such customs could be considered shirk, a grave sin in Islam. "For this Onam, neither we nor our children are participating," the teacher said in the message, as reported by India Today.