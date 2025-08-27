- By Deeksha Gour
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 09:18 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Kerala News: A private school in Thrissur district has suspended two teachers after they reportedly urged Muslim students not to join Onam celebrations, calling the festival incompatible with Islamic practices.
The incident was reported from Sirajul Uloom English High School in Kadavallur, where one of the teachers, Khadija, allegedly circulated a voice note in the school’s WhatsApp group. In the message, she is said to have told parents that Muslims should not participate in Onam, which she described as a festival rooted in another faith.
According to the audio, Khadija argued that Muslim children should be brought up within an Islamic cultural setting and distanced from rituals of other religions. She also warned that taking part in such customs could be considered shirk, a grave sin in Islam. “For this Onam, neither we nor our children are participating,” the teacher said in the message, as reported by India Today.
The comments soon drew criticism. The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) filed a complaint, accusing the teacher of promoting divisive views. Police have since registered a case against her for allegedly making hate remarks.
Following the controversy, the school authorities announced that both Khadija and another teacher involved had been suspended while the matter is being investigated.
Onam, celebrated widely across Kerala by people of all communities, is regarded as the state’s most important cultural festival. The remarks have reignited discussions on communal harmony and the responsibility of schools in nurturing inclusiveness.
In separate news, Kerala has launched a special Onam initiative to support students under its mid-day meal scheme. General Education Minister V. Sivankutty inaugurated the programme in Thiruvananthapuram, announcing that 24.7 lakh children from pre-primary to Class 8 will each receive four kilograms of rice. Around 9,910 metric tonnes of rice will be distributed across 12,024 schools with help from the Food Department and Civil Supplies Corporation. Sivankutty stressed that food is every child’s right and essential for education. The scheme, protected under the National Food Security Act, is being coordinated by schools and PTAs, aiming to ensure nutrition alongside festive cheer this Onam.