Kerala Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday stated that several districts of Kerala are likely to witness light to heavy rainfall for the next few days. The weather department stated that the coastal districts are set to receive witness thunderstorms and gusty winds along with heavy rain. It further stated that while the continuous rainfall is likely to provide relief from the scorching heat, it will also lead to issues like waterlogging and power outages in several key areas. The weather department has advised the residents to follow the guidelines and limit their outings to avoid any inconveniences.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for several districts, including Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, adding that these regions are set to receive heavy rainfall for the next few days. The IMD further stated that several regions of the state are expected to receive 7 cm to 11 cm of rainfall within 24 hours during this period. The weather department also stated that these districts are also likely to witness waterlogging, leading to slow vehicular movements.

August 27: The weather department stated that Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kasaragod, and Kannur are likely to witness heavy rainfall.

August 28: Residents of Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod are expected to witness moderate to heavy rainfall, especially in the late hours.

August 29: The IMD stated that several other districts, including Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod, and Thrissur are set to witness heavy rainfall.

Apart from this, the weather department has advised the the fishermen to follow the guidelines and maintain a distance from the water bodies to avoid any inconveniences. It also advised the farmers to take care of the Kharif crops, as the rainfall is likely to affect the crops' growth.