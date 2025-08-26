- By Shibra Arshad
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 11:06 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Kanpur News: Multiple videos, recorded in the last 10 days, showing brutality with dogs to move them away from the residential complex, have brought residents of a premium township under investigation. Disturbing videos surfaced showing men allegedly hired to capture stray dogs, brutally thrashing them and stuffing them into sacks before carrying them away.
The incidents, which occurred in Emerald Gulistan, a large residential community with around 200 flats, 90 bungalows, and 100 villas, have sparked widespread outrage among animal welfare groups. They claim that several dogs have died during this process, further fueling their concerns and protests.
‘A Faithful Hand’: Welfare Organisation Steps In
After receiving disturbing videos from residents, Vidya Bhushan Tiwari, the convenor of animal welfare organisation 'A Faithful Hand', filed a complaint with the police, leading to the registration of an FIR against six unknown individuals accused of animal cruelty.
Tiwari said that residents told his group that men posed as members of the Kanpur Nagar Nigam’s cattle-catching squad. He claimed, “They were reportedly paid between Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 per dog by township residents who wanted the stray population reduced. In reality, these men were hired privately to kill or maim the animals,” the HT reported.
Additional deputy commissioner of police, Rajesh Pandey, said, “The police received a complaint about the cruelty and killing of dogs. We have registered a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The accused are being identified with the help of CCTV footage and vehicle details visible in the videos. They will be arrested soon.”
Denying the involvement of municipal staff, the Chief Veterinary Officer of Kanpur Nagar Nigam said, “We have taken cognisance of the videos. Those seen in them have no connection with the KNN’s cattle-catching squad. It appears to be a gang engaged in criminal activity.”