Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Wednesday strongly rejected a controversial statement by Grand Mufti Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, who suggested that women should stay at home. Satheesan condemned the remarks as "anti-women" and outdated, emphasising that such a backward stance has no place in the 21st century. His remarks came after Ahmad’s statement triggered massive controversy and drew widespread condemnation from political leaders.

Kerala CM VD Satheesan Rejects Mufti's Remark Addressing a press conference after the state cabinet meeting, CM Satheesan asserted that even Islam does not confine women to the household. He countered the Islamic scholar by emphasising that confinement to the home pushes women back by centuries and directly contradicts the progressive values of modern Keralam. Satheesan further declared that the state's firm position is to empower women to step out, join the mainstream, and actively participate in modern society.

“We don't agree with his statement that women should stay home. It's not a suitable stand in our developing Keralam. It's not the 19th century that one should make such statements. Even Islam doesn't say that. Women should not stay home but join the mainstream. That is our stand,” Satheesan said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Thiruvananthapuram | On Grand Mufti of India Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad's statement, Keralam CM VD Satheesan says, "We don't agree with his statement that women should stay home. It's not a suitable stand in our developing Keralam. It's not the 19th century that one should make such… pic.twitter.com/sGVKF76Qcn — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2026 To explain that the cleric's views do not match true Islamic history, Satheesan shared three historic examples including Prophet Muhammad's first wife Khadija, who was a highly successful businesswoman, another wife, Aisha, who led people and participated in the Battle of the Camel, and Queen Bilqis, a famous female ruler respected in Islamic history. ALSO READ: 'Every Single Religion Is Great': Karnataka Minister Basavaraj Rayareddi Defends His Remark Praising Islam

What's The Matter? The row erupted after Ahmad, during his address at the Hubbul Rasool conference in Kochi on August 30, stated that the Holy Quran prescribes for women to remain confined within their homes and avoid making public appearances. Speaking on gender roles, the cleric had defended his stance by drawing a parallel to valuable gold ornaments.

He stated that just as a precious necklace must be kept safely secured inside a box to retain its beauty and value, women must stay home to protect their dignity. “The Holy Quran states that women should live confined within their homes and must not make public appearances,” Ahmad was quoted as saying by PTI. He further claimed that the purdah system was specifically mandated in Islam to prevent the "great destruction" that would otherwise occur if women entered the public domain.

“It is precisely recognising that bringing women onto public platforms in this manner causes great destruction that Islam mandated purdah for women,” he said. As the statement went viral, political parties like the CPI(M) and BJP, along with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) condemned his remarks, calling it a "misinterpretation" of Islamic teachings.