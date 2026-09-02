V.D. Satheesan, the Chief Minister of Kerala, met with Elma Aveiro, sister of Cristiano Ronaldo, during Elma's visit to Kerala on Wednesday, September 2. The meeting saw the immense craze of the Portuguese star among football fans in Kerala. In a video that was posted from this meeting, it was seen that Satheesan met and was interacting warmly with Elma Aveiro, where he spoke about the passion of Malayalis for football, especially that they have for her brother, Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Had a warm interaction with Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Elma Aveiro, during her visit to Keralam,” Satheesan wrote in a social media post. ALSO READ: India vs Brazil Friendly: When and Where to Buy Tickets For Historic Salt Lake Stadium Clash The Kerala Chief Minister also revealed the message he shared with Ronaldo’s sister, saying he spoke about the “boundless passion and love Malayalis have for football and for Cristiano.” WATCH: Satheesan Meets Ronaldo’s Sister Elma Aveiro Satheesan further said that Elma had promised to convey the wishes and affection of football fans in Kerala to Ronaldo. Had a warm interaction with @Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Elma Aveiro, during her visit to Keralam.



Shared with her the boundless passion and love Malayalis have for football and for Cristiano. She graciously promised to convey the warm wishes and affection of Keralam’s football… pic.twitter.com/h39BOrQKix — V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) September 2, 2026 The interaction occured during the visit of Elma Aveiro to Kerala; thus, fans of Ronaldo in the state are able to connect personally with the family of the famous football player. Although Ronaldo has never been to Kerala, he enjoys a widespread popularity among Malayalis.

He has always enjoyed high popularity among football fans during his time in Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al-Nassr, as well as during his long international career. The visit of Elma has thus created great interest among football fans in the state. Kerala’s Love For Cristiano Ronaldo Kerala has long been known for its passionate football culture, with international stars enjoying huge support across the state. Ronaldo is among the most popular names, with fans regularly celebrating his goals and achievements through fan clubs, murals, jerseys and social media tributes.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid Defender Raul Asencio Convicted Of Drunk Driving As Legal Case Puts His Future Under Doubt Satheesan’s meeting with Elma also comes at a politically significant time for football in Kerala, with the state still dealing with the controversy surrounding the proposed Lionel Messi and Argentina visit. However, the interaction with Ronaldo’s sister offered a more positive footballing moment, with Satheesan using the occasion to directly communicate the affection of Kerala’s football community. For Ronaldo’s supporters in the state, Elma’s promise to pass on their message could make the meeting even more special, giving CR7 a reminder of the enormous love he continues to receive from Kerala.