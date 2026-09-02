Raul Asencio, who plays as a defender for Real Madrid, has been found guilty of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol in Gran Canaria, which adds another off-field problem to a disappointing phase of his career, as he has been maintaining his recovery from an injury and has not played in any match during the current season of 2026-27.

He was arrested at a checkpoint in San Bartolome de Tirajana while driving his Porsche car in the early hours of August 16th. ALSO READ: Gabriel Jesus To Barcelona: How The Arsenal Star Could Strengthen Their Attack Despite Poor Form His breath analysis revealed an alcohol level of 0.90 milligrams per liter, which is considerably above the allowed level. Raul Asencio acknowledged the offense at a fast-track proceeding and was fined a total of €14.400, as well as being banned from driving for eight months.

His conviction comes during a particularly hard time in his life, as he is also struggling with a painful injury at the moment. On July 30th, Real Madrid informed the media that he suffered a serious injury to his rectus femoris muscle in his right leg. It is believed that he would be out of action for approximately six weeks and would miss at least the main part of the pre-season.

Injury Ruled Him Out Of Real Madrid Pre-Season Following high hopes that Asencio would join Real Madrid and take part in the preparation for the new season, his thigh injury made it impossible for him to participate in the club’s pre-season activities.

The injury has complicated his standing within the team during the time when his future with the team is already unclear. According to sources, Real Madrid wanted to transfer the player to another club during the summer transfer window, but due to his fitness issue, it became harder to arrange a transfer as it was impossible to attract interest from other clubs while being injured.

Legal Problems Add To Uncertainty The conviction for driving under the influence should, however, be seen as separate from another court case regarding Asencio from 2023. The player is set to appear in court in Gran Canaria over accusations that he showed a sex video of two women to somebody else, one of them being a girl. Asencio has neither filmed that video nor appeared in it, but the prosecution claims he showed it to another person. The prosecutors wanted Asencio to be sentenced to two years and six months in prison at first. ALSO READ: Manchester United Transfers: Left-Back Concerns Grow as Club Faces Frustration Over Blocked Player Departures According to reports, the case can be dropped if the victims agree to the defendant’s apology. What Next For Asencio? Asencio's immediate priority will be returning from his thigh injury and regaining his place in the Real Madrid squad. However, with his pre-season already missed, competition for defensive places increasing and his future having been uncertain during the summer, the latest developments have created further questions over his long-term position at the club.