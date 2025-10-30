- By Chetna Shree
Bengaluru-Kochi Akasa Air Flight: An Akasa Air flight en route to Kochi on October 29 had to turn around and return to Bengaluru Airport due to a fuel imbalance, Hindustan Times quoted sources as saying.
“Akasa Air flight QP 1361, flying from Bengaluru to Kochi on 29 October 2025, executed a turnaround and landed safely back in Bengaluru,” an Akasa Air spokesperson said, without specifying the reason for the return.
“At Akasa Air, safety is our highest priority. Our pilots are trained to exercise utmost caution, and an air turn back is a standard precautionary measure. We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of training, compliance, and operational safety to avoid every such occurrence,” the spokesperson added.
The Kochi-bound flight had to turn back due to a fuel imbalance, which may have resulted from incorrect cockpit switch settings, sources told Hindustan Times. Fuel imbalance happens when the fuel is unevenly distributed between the aircraft’s tanks, potentially impacting weight distribution and compromising the flight’s stability.
Aircraft Grounded Amid DGCA Safety Concerns
Following its return to Bengaluru, a second official confirmed that the B737 MAX aircraft was immediately grounded for inspection and continued to be grounded on Thursday.
The incident comes shortly after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) flagged several issues in the airline’s operations during an audit, including repeated procedural errors, incomplete documentation, and persistent gaps in critical flight safety and cabin protocols.
The findings were communicated to the airline in a notice dated October 21, based on review of surveillance data between April and September. Classified as “Level II” safety violations, the lapses are considered significant and recurring. While they do not represent an immediate danger, they expose deeper gaps in safety management and procedural adherence.