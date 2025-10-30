Bengaluru-Kochi Akasa Air Flight: An Akasa Air flight en route to Kochi on October 29 had to turn around and return to Bengaluru Airport due to a fuel imbalance, Hindustan Times quoted sources as saying.

“Akasa Air flight QP 1361, flying from Bengaluru to Kochi on 29 October 2025, executed a turnaround and landed safely back in Bengaluru,” an Akasa Air spokesperson said, without specifying the reason for the return.

“At Akasa Air, safety is our highest priority. Our pilots are trained to exercise utmost caution, and an air turn back is a standard precautionary measure. We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of training, compliance, and operational safety to avoid every such occurrence,” the spokesperson added.