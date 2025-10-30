The All India Tourist Permit Bus Owners Association has announced the suspension of sleeper bus operations across Rajasthan from October 31. This means that around 8,000 sleeper buses will stop running on the roads from Thursday midnight. On average, nearly 3 lakh people travel daily in these buses, which operate from Rajasthan to several states across the country. Travel agencies have also stopped online bookings for many buses operating from Jodhpur. According to a Bhaskar English report, Rajendra Parihar, secretary of the association, sent a letter to the Chief Minister on Wednesday. In it, while expressing regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers, he requested the government to make necessary arrangements for their convenience. The All India Tourist Bus Owners Association has also announced an indefinite strike starting October 31.

Why Sleeper Buses Will Stop Across Rajasthan from October 31? This decision has been taken following an order issued by the Transport Department on October 29. Heavy fines are reportedly being imposed on private buses running across the state in the name of checking, and buses are continuously being seized. This, the association revealed, is the reason for the strike.

The association stated that they had earlier urged the government to allow some time for bus operators to make necessary improvements if any rules were not being followed. They also demanded that the same rules applied to private buses be enforced on government buses, and similar action be taken against them. However, the department is allegedly taking unilateral action, which the association claims is unfair.

What Are Their Demands? -They want a reduction in registration tax for sleeper and private buses in Rajasthan the tax is very high (Rs 30,000-Rs 40,000 per bus) compared to neighbouring states. - They demand issuance of more intra-state permits so that private buses on routes within Rajasthan aren't forced to run under more expensive out-of-state or all-India permits. - They want a waiver or reduction of road tax for buses that were unable to operate (for example due to rural roads, rainfall or other disruptions). - They seek the ability to use an offline permit system for temporary permits in addition to the online system (since online server issues cause booking cancellations). - They want the fare rates revised to match rising costs (fuel, parts, maintenance) and to be made comparable with rates in other states. - They demand that the rules applied to private buses regarding permits/fines/seizures should also be applied to government buses for fairness. - They want action against illegal jeeps/autos operating on private bus routes which they say undercuts their business. Passengers have been informed and appealed to through various means, with the association expressing regret for the inconvenience caused during the strike. They have also urged passengers to make alternative travel arrangements. Ishak Khan, President of the All India Tour and Travels Association in Sikar, said, "A strike is going to start from October 31 in protest against RTO action on buses in Rajasthan. During this period, all seating and sleeper buses will remain closed. Along with this, offices will also be kept closed."