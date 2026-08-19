Kolkata Fire: Nine Bangladeshi nationals died and six others got injured due to a massive fire at a hotel in Kolkata's Mirza Ghalib street in the early hours of Wednesday. The Bangladeshi citizens had arrived in Bengal for medical treatment and were staying in the hotel when the tragic incident occurred, the fire department informed. The injured people were rushed to a local hospital and the flames were controlled by the authorities.
West Bengal | 9 deaths and several injured after a fire broke out in a hotel in Kolkata's Mirza Ghalib Street around 2 am. The deceased were Bangladeshi citizens who arrived here for medical treatment: Fire department— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2026
(Updates to follow)