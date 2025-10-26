In a startling incident, a car mechanic died after he was stabbed in the neck during an argument near the 17A/17B bus stand in Kolkata’s Chetla area. The argument broke out during a drinking session, after which he was stabbed and started bleeding heavily. In such a condition, he managed to run nearly 100 metres down the road before collapsing, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The incident occurred late Saturday night at around 11:30 pm within Mayor Firhad Hakim's ward. The victim has been identified as Ashok Pawan. He was drinking with a group of friends when an argument broke out. During the confrontation, a person from the group allegedly thrust a rod into Paswan's throat. ALSO READ: West Bengal Horror: 15-Year-Old Girl Assaulted By Former Staffer At Kolkata’s SSKM Hospital; Accused Arrested Paswan's sister lived in the nearby area, and he started running towards her house after the attack. However, he failed to reach the house and collapsed midway. The residents rushed him to the hospital. However, the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The Chetla Police swung into action and detained three people. The police are interrogating them for the murder. "We are working to determine the precise trigger for the argument ..The motive isn’t clear yet," The Indian Express quoted a police official as saying. ALSO READ: 'Safest State': Mamata Slams BJP For Spreading Misinformation, Defends Bengal’s Safety Record The murder in the Kolkata Mayor's ward has prompted concerns from the citizens over the late-night drinking activities in the high-profile area, which is in the vicinity of the bus stand.