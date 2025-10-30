Sanjay Roy's Niece Death: Kolkata RG Kar doctor rape and murder convict Sanjay Roy's 11-year-old niece was found dead at her residence in Alipore, South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, earlier this month. Now, a big twist came up in the case as police registered a murder case against the father and stepmother of the girl.

The parents of the girl, Bhola Singh and his wife Puja Singh, are brother-in-law and sister of Roy, who was convicted in the rape and murder of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital doctor.

The complaint was lodged by the girl's grandmother, Pratima Singh, who accused her son Bhola Singh and daughter-in-law Puja Singh, of killing the girl.

"Several residents have also filed written complaints supporting the allegation," the officer said, adding that the case is being treated as a homicide and an intensive investigation is underway.

Girl's Body Found Hanging From An Almirah Rod With A scarf

In the earlier this month, Roy's kin found the girl hanging in an unconscious state in the room, after which they took her to the nearby hospital, where she was declared dead. Police lodged a case and initiated a probe into the demise. The preliminary post-mortem report found that the girl died due to hanging. However, it was not clear whether a suicide note was found at the spot or not.