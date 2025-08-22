The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Friday launched 143 new buses equipped with modern technology and facilities as part of its facelift initiative aimed at enhancing travel comfort for commuters. Speaking at the launch, Kerala Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar said that the new fleet would provide inter-state, inter-district, and long-distance services and is part of a larger effort to modernise and digitise KSRTC operations. Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar stated that highways are currently under construction, with direct buses scheduled for routes from Trivandrum to Cochin, Trivandrum to Kozhikode, and Trivandrum to Thrissur. KSRTC is aiming to provide a world-class travel experience to its passengers.

KB Ganesh Kumar said, "We are launching new buses for the facelift of KSRTC. We are providing the most expensive and modern buses and facilities in the KSRTC fleet. We are aiming for total modernisation and digitalisation. Digitalisation refers to the integration of all inventory and operations into AI-supported software. Yesterday, the Chief Minister inaugurated that. Today, we are launching a new App for mock driving tests and a private bus concession App. We are providing examinations for students and the public through their mobile phones. We are conducting examinations for driving school instructors every three months and exams for motor vehicle department officers every month to upgrade their knowledge."

He further said that the examination would improve the efficiency of motor vehicle department officers." For the first time in India, we are launching AI-supported operation software. The operation is based on the duty pattern of workers and ticketing machine data for the last 5 years," he added.

He mentioned that, as part of modernisation, numerous changes have been introduced in the motor vehicle department. The design of the new buses was done in accordance with the Minister's idea, and the external designs were done by his son and his friend.

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Thursday at Central Stadium that Kerala has been declared India's first fully digitally literate state. The Kerala CM said, "This is indeed a proud moment for Kerala and for every Malayali across the globe. Today, our state has achieved a milestone that fills us with immense pride. Kerala has become the first fully digital state in India. I want to extend my special congratulations to our youth, whose dedication and involvement made this achievement possible."