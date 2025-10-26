The driver of the luxury sleeper bus, which went in flames in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, has been arrested by the police. The driver, identified as Miriyala Lakshmaiah, had allegedly forged his educational documents to get a driving license. According to the investigators, Lakshmaiah studied only up to Class 5. Yet he managed to get a heavy vehicle driving license with fake Class 10 certificates, reported NDTV. As per the rules of the Driving License, anyone driving a transport vehicle needs to have an educational background up to Class 8. These rules, however, are often flouted, and people use fake academic documents to obtain their driving licence.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand Govt Takes Action After HIV Infected Blood Transfused To Children; Victims To Get Rs 2 Lakh Compensation Kurnool Bus Fire Tragedy A tragic bus accident took place in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool on Friday, which claimed the lives of 20 passengers. The sleeper bus carrying 41 passengers caught fire when it was crossing the Chinnatekur village in the district. The fire broke out after the bus hit a motorcycle.

District Collector Dr A Siri, District SP Vikrant Patil, and Kurnool Municipal Corporation Commissioner P Vishwanath rushed to the spot and inspected the accident site of a private travel bus in Chinnatekuru, Kalluru Mandal. ALSO READ: Madras High Court Recognises Cryptocurrencies As Property Under Indian Law The bus turned into a ball of fire in minutes. Videos of the incident show the bust has been completely gutted. District Collector Dr A Siri, District SP Vikrant Patil, and Kurnool Municipal Corporation Commissioner P Vishwanath rushed to the spot and inspected the accident site of a private travel bus in Chinnatekuru, Kalluru Mandal. About 19 passengers, two children and two drivers survived the mishap, said Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen, adding the bus door got jammed due to a short circuit and the vehicle was completely gutted within minutes. Most survivors were aged between 25 and 35 years, police further said.