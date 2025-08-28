- By Priyanka Koul
Lado Lakshmi Yojana: The Haryana government is set to implement the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana from September 25, marking the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya. Announced by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini after a cabinet meeting in Chandigarh, the initiative is aimed at providing monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,100 to eligible women in the state. This rollout also fulfills a key election promise made by the ruling BJP.
"The scheme will be implemented from September 25," Saini said, emphasizing the government’s commitment to empowering women through direct economic support.
Lado Lakshmi Yojana: Who Can Apply?
Under the scheme, women aged 23 and above, whether married or unmarried, will be eligible. In the first phase, the benefits will be extended to women from families with an annual income below Rs 1 lakh.
“In the first phase, we have decided to include families whose annual income is below Rs 1 lakh,” Saini said. He also confirmed plans to widen the scheme in future phases. “In coming time, this scheme will be expanded in phases to include more income categories,” he added.
Here Are Some Requirements:
- Unmarried women must be Haryana residents.
- If married, their husband must have been a domicile of Haryana for at least 15 years.
- There’s no limit on how many eligible women from a single household can apply. “If in any family three women are eligible then all three will get the benefit of this scheme,” Saini clarified.
Lado Lakshmi Yojana: Who’s Not Eligible?
Women already receiving a higher pension under any of nine existing government schemes will not be eligible.
The initiative is expected to benefit nearly 20 lakh women in its initial phase, signaling a significant step toward financial inclusion and support for women in Haryana.