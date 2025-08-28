Lado Lakshmi Yojana: The Haryana government is set to implement the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana from September 25, marking the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya. Announced by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini after a cabinet meeting in Chandigarh, the initiative is aimed at providing monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,100 to eligible women in the state. This rollout also fulfills a key election promise made by the ruling BJP.

"The scheme will be implemented from September 25," Saini said, emphasizing the government’s commitment to empowering women through direct economic support. Lado Lakshmi Yojana: Who Can Apply? Under the scheme, women aged 23 and above, whether married or unmarried, will be eligible. In the first phase, the benefits will be extended to women from families with an annual income below Rs 1 lakh.

“In the first phase, we have decided to include families whose annual income is below Rs 1 lakh,” Saini said. He also confirmed plans to widen the scheme in future phases. “In coming time, this scheme will be expanded in phases to include more income categories,” he added.