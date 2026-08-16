Artificial intelligence is increasingly becoming part of everyday life, helping people not just with work and education but also with surprisingly simple problems. A unique example surfaced outside the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, where a visitor from Goa reportedly used ChatGPT to locate his missing slippers.

Visitor Turns To ChatGPT To Find Lost Slippers Shubhangi Borkar was in Ujjain to visit the Mahakal Temple, and when he exited after offering prayers, he faced an unintended hurdle when his slippers were missing. Hundreds of slippers and shoes of different designs and sizes lay strewn in the shoe-storage area, and he wasn’t keen to comb through each one to find his pair.

VIDEO: Using ChatGPT to find lost clogs in India is crazy. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/EonUof4IXi — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) August 14, 2026 Instead, Shubhangi opted for an unconventional method using artificial intelligence (AI) to locate his footwear. He took photos of several sections of the racks storing shoes with his phone and uploaded these to ChatGPT. He also separately clicked a photo of his pair of slippers to allow AI to learn the design and look of his footwear. To the AI, he explained, "I’m outside Mahakal Mandir, can’t find my slippers in the pile, here are photos of the shoes.” He then asked ChatGPT to point out where his pair could be.

ChatGPT Points To The Right Pai ChatGPT identified a specific pair after sifting through the photos of the shoe racks. Trusting the AI, Shubhangi found his missing footwear right where it was indicated. In an Instagram post shared to mark the experiment, with the caption “Used ChatGPT to find my lost clogs,” Shubhangi posted a video showcasing how he managed to use AI-assisted image analysis to find his lost clogs, the packed shoe-storage space, and his pair as the centre of attention.

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh: Steamer Runs Out Of Diesel Mid-River In Chambal, Drifts 8 Km With Over 50 Passengers The unusual way people are using AI tools has generated considerable online discussion. This peculiar predicament, losing footwear in a common holy place, turned out to be a serendipitous occasion to demonstrate AI's potential even for the simplest tasks of everyday life.

Netizens React Reacting to the incident, a user said, “Very creative thinking by the person. Good work.” Another added, “Never thought AI could be used for this purpose also. I am really impressed.”