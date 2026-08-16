Chaos broke out on the Chambal River on Sunday morning after a passenger steamer travelling from Nagra Ghat in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, towards Kanjra Ghat in Bah near Agra ran out of diesel. With the river flowing at a strong current, the steamer began drifting downstream with around 50 passengers and 10-12 motorcycles on board.

The steamer reportedly travelled for approximately 8 kilometres before stopping after hitting a mound near the village of Gudha on the border with Madhya Pradesh. The ship control failure had panicked the passengers, some of whom could be seen holding to one another when the boat went for a toss, Jagran.com cites sources.

After receiving information about the incident, Basauni police alerted their teams. Basauni police station in-charge Manoj Kumar Pal said the steamer had originated from Madhya Pradesh and that the incident took place within the Madhya Pradesh area.

A steamer boat ferrying 100-plus passengers, lost its way in River Chambal in MP's Morena district this morning. Due to technical snags, the boat on way to UP, lost way and veered to MP's Bhind district, giving bated breath to passengers for 2 hrs. @NewIndianXpress @jayanthjacob pic.twitter.com/x8LKQfuO9A

Police said they were gathering information about the rescue and safety of the passengers after the steamer struck the mound and stopped.

ALSO READ: MP Weather: Heavy Rain To Lash State For 3 Days; Orange Alert In Key Districts | Check Forecast

Strong Current Raises Safety Concerns

The Chambal River is currently experiencing a strong current, increasing the risks for vessels operating on the waterway. The steamer running out of diesel while carrying dozens of passengers has raised questions about the safety checks and operational precautions followed before such boats are allowed to operate.