Jagran Correspondent, Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Council has begun the process of developing two major residential schemes in Lucknow’s Mohanlalganj area, with plans to pool around 4,500 acres of land with the consent of farmers. The two schemes are expected to create around 2 lakh houses, providing accommodation to more than 8 lakh people. The process, which had been pending for nearly two years, has now moved forward following a meeting of the Planning Committee and discussions with farmers held till August 9.

Officials will now finalise the land-pooling rates, after which land will be obtained from farmers through mutual consent. The Mohanlalganj-1 Land Development and Housing Scheme is located near Gosainganj, around 1.5 km from the Purvanchal Motorway and Sultanpur Road. The Housing and Development Council approved the scheme at its board meeting on October 18, 2023. The board subsequently approved the Mohanlalganj-3 Land Development and Housing Scheme on January 18, 2024. ALSO READ: UP: Link Expressway Connecting Agra-Lucknow And Purvanchal E-Ways To Realign As Yogi Cabinet Approves Plan Land value being finalised Chandan Patel, Deputy Housing Commissioner of the Lucknow Zone of the Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Council, said the Planning Committee meeting had already been held as part of the process of acquiring land with the consent of farmers.

Under the land-pooling rules, around 4,500 acres will be assembled for the two schemes. The process of determining the value of the land is currently underway. ALSO READ: UP Police Mega Recruitment 2026-27: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board To Release Notification Soon Over 81,000 Vacancies; Details Four-lane roads and six-lane main corridors planned Both residential schemes will be developed simultaneously. Together, they are expected to accommodate around 8 lakh residents in approximately 2 lakh houses. The planned infrastructure includes four-lane roads across the schemes, while the main roads will be developed as six-lane corridors. Flyovers and underpasses will also be constructed wherever required based on traffic and infrastructure needs. The total expenditure on infrastructure and other facilities is estimated at around Rs 25,000 crore. Villages covered under Mohanlalganj Scheme No. 1 Land has been identified in the following villages: Chand Sarai

Qasimpur

Biruha

Habuwapur

Moazzam Nagar

Sathwara

Siddhpura

Bhatwara

Pahad Nagar Tikaria

Kabirpur

Maghua

Beli Villages covered under Mohanlalganj Scheme No. 3 Land has been proposed in the following villages: Dehramau

Pahasa

Beli

Shithauli Kala

Shivlar

Habuwabapur With the land-pooling process now moving ahead, the two Mohanlalganj schemes are expected to become a major addition to Lucknow’s expanding residential landscape.