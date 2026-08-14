Lucknow: Following the recent Gen Z protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Gen Alpha students have also begun taking to the streets to demand action from authorities. In Lucknow, students from Jaiprakash Narayan Sarvodaya Vidyalaya staged a street protest near the Budheshwar Petrol Pump, blocking the route from Budheshwar Square to the Agra Expressway. Dressed in their school uniforms, the students raised serious concerns over shortage of teachers, poor food quality and other school facilities. While local police attempted to persuade the crowd to clear the road, the students held their ground, bringing traffic in the corridor to a standstill.

ALSO READ: Astronauts Land On Jaipur Road? Residents Stage Unique Protest Against Potholes, Waterlogging | Watch The situation took an unexpected turn when the convoy of Social Welfare Minister Aseem Arun, who was travelling to Kannauj, got caught in the gridlock. Minister Arun, a former IPS officer, along with Social Welfare Department Secretary and IAS officer Anurag Yadav, stepped out of their vehicles to engage directly with the students.

VIDEO | Lucknow: Students of Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Vidyalaya block road at Buddheshwar crossing, protesting over shortage of teachers; UP Minister Asim Arun, who was also caught in the traffic jam, intervenes and speaks to the protesting students. Following his… pic.twitter.com/EbaD637pT3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 14, 2026 Minister Arun subsequently accompanied the students to the school to discuss the issue in detail. He sat down with the children, inquired about the school arrangements with administration officials, and assured a speedy resolution to their demands. Satisfied by the minister's assurance, the students called off the protest, allowing traffic flow to return to normal. 'Gen Alpha Is Little More Aware Of Its Rights': Netizens React Commuters stranded in the gridlock remarked that "Gen Alpha has become a little more aware of its rights," as students came out in school uniforms, blocking the road, waving posters, and shouting slogans against the school administration. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the young demonstrators refusing to back down until the minister intervened.