West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while speaking at an event in Bardhaman, addressed several issues, including the Bengali language dispute, the alleged lack of funds from the central government, and allegations against the Election Commission. Banerjee stated that while she respects the prime minister's chair, the Bengali people also deserve the same respect, adding that the NDA-led central government has not given Bengal its money (referring to government funds). The Bengal chief minister, while addressing the ongoing controversy over the Election Commission's role, stated that the people will not forgive the poll body if it becomes a "lollipop" of the BJP.

Here are top quotes from Mamata Banerjee's speech: - Mamata Banerjee stated that Bengali people should not face discrimination because of their language. She stated that it was not Bengali people's fault if Bengal and Bangladesh share the same language.

- Banerjee suggested the Election Commission not become a "lollipop" (ally) of the BJP, adding that people will not forgive the poll body if they assist the saffron party. - The Bengal chief minister further stated that while she respects the prime minister's chair, PM Modi should respect the chief minister's chair as well. "Why would they say that everyone in Bengal is a 'thief,' and that's why I stopped the money? Uttar Pradesh is the biggest 'thief', in Maharashtra and Bihar, your double-engine government is the biggest 'thief'," she stated.

- She further stated that while outsiders in Bengal work with dignity, the Bengali people face discrimination in the BJP-ruled states. "We do not oppress them like Bengali-speaking people are oppressed in other states, why are they oppressed?" she asked.